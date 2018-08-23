Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $31.75 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,654 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $31,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,653,184,000 after acquiring an additional 771,990 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,635,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $382,767,000 after acquiring an additional 906,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,329,000 after acquiring an additional 581,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,114,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,394,000 after acquiring an additional 604,248 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,086,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,387,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $124.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research set a $128.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

