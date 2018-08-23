Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $33.71 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (AER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,402 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $33,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,276,000 after acquiring an additional 107,752 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,913,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,926,000 after acquiring an additional 242,817 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,421,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,103 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,508,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,816,000 after acquiring an additional 72,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,357,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,571,000 after acquiring an additional 119,620 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AER opened at $57.08 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stephens cut AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

