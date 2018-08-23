salesforce.com (CRM) Price Target Raised to $160.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded salesforce.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $147.29. 29,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188,685. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 327.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $91.30 and a 52-week high of $149.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $640,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,006 shares in the company, valued at $16,057,203.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,376,260 and sold 556,851 shares worth $77,034,735. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,037,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $120,690,000 after acquiring an additional 120,315 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 42,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 24.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 90,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

