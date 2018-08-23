salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 5,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.18, for a total transaction of $1,451,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $724,900.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $2,156,250.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $702,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $693,450.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $1,421,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $740,350.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.86, for a total transaction of $734,300.00.

CRM stock opened at $146.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $91.30 and a 12 month high of $149.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. FMR LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,224,319,000 after buying an additional 3,066,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,655,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,091,032,000 after buying an additional 2,212,408 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13,535.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,814,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,801,321 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13,746.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,154,000 after buying an additional 1,027,382 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in salesforce.com by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,545,000 after buying an additional 961,104 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

