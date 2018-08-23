Sanchez Energy (SN) Bonds Trading 1% Lower

An issue of Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) bonds fell 1% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.75% coupon and is set to mature on June 15, 2021. The debt is now trading at $70.00 and was trading at $65.13 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

SN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Capital One Financial reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sanchez Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Shares of SN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.88. 2,377,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.55. The stock has a market cap of $239.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.82. Sanchez Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $259.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.49 million. Sanchez Energy had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. equities research analysts predict that Sanchez Energy Corp will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanchez Energy news, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 8,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $37,423.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,419 shares of company stock worth $457,294 in the last ninety days. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sanchez Energy by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanchez Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sanchez Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 222,516 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanchez Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Sanchez Energy by 57.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 186,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

