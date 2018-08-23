Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.06 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.09 earnings per share.

Shares of SAFM opened at $106.71 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $176.43. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.22.

Sanderson Farms announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 31st that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

