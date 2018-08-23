Sanderson Farms’ (SAFM) Sell Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 26.25% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “3Q EPS missed our & consensus estimates by ~39% & 61% resp. The lower- than-expected results were mainly driven by lower chicken commodity prices & higher production costs. The weak 3Q results & even weaker YTD 4Q trends validate our concerns of an oversupply of chicken in the US. We are surprised by the stock’s outperformance in recent months and attribute it to an anticipated increase in chicken promotions in the QSR channel, which we view as speculative.””

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAFM. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.30.

Shares of SAFM stock traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $104.40. 66,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,487. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.33. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $95.97 and a twelve month high of $176.43.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.17). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 31st that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 9.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 89.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7.0% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 33.9% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

