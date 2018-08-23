Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to post sales of $82.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.53 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $55.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $324.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $328.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $345.83 million per share, with estimates ranging from $337.83 million to $355.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.12 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SASR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Bracewell sold 32,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $1,395,021.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Michael sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $68,601.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,498 shares of company stock worth $3,230,188. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 584.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 42,014 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 65.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 38.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

