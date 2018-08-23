Saul Centers Inc (BFS) VP Sells $222,225.00 in Stock

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) VP Steven N. Corey sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $222,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $222,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Saul Centers stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. Saul Centers Inc has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,759,000 after purchasing an additional 139,348 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 92.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Saul Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

