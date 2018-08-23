Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 71,476 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,476 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $84,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,648,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,578,000 after acquiring an additional 110,585 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,089,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,122,000 after acquiring an additional 300,508 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,915,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,862,000 after acquiring an additional 35,939 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $199,323,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,283,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,019,000 after acquiring an additional 942,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $72.65 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $77.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

