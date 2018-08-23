Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Buys 16,649 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $79,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter worth about $4,393,000. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 47,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 124,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 3,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $178,106.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,677.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 76,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $3,282,161.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,855.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,128,255 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.23.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.60, a PEG ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

