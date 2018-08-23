Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $86.96 Million Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,207,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,015 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $86,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,783,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,182,295,000 after buying an additional 10,354,857 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 19.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,256,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,731,000 after buying an additional 4,364,798 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Williams Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,823,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $456,087,000 after buying an additional 2,375,456 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 29.6% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,312,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,299,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,876,000 after purchasing an additional 247,977 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.87%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $106,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,883.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $34,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,808.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

The Williams Cos., Inc is an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through three segments: Williams Partners; and Others. The Williams Partners segment includes gas pipeline and domestic midstream businesses.

