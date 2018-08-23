Scorum Coins (SCR) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002329 BTC on major exchanges. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,481.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00271451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00148608 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00033510 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010941 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 6,028,553 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

