Scotiabank Analysts Give Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) a $33.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a $33.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 130.30%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,937.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,662,969.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 46,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

