Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:SDLP opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.02. Seadrill Partners has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Seadrill Partners alerts:

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter. Seadrill Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDLP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill Partners during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill Partners during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill Partners during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Seadrill Partners by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 49,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $781,000. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About Seadrill Partners

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.