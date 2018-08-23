Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Major Shareholder Sells $99,200.00 in Stock

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,516 shares in the company, valued at $892,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Sears Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Sears’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHLD. BidaskClub raised Sears from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sears in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sears from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sears by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 88,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sears by 608.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 845,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 726,231 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sears during the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Sears by 18,855.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sears by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,179,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 387,125 shares during the period. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sears Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

