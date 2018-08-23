SecretCoin (SCRT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, SecretCoin has traded flat against the dollar. SecretCoin has a market capitalization of $94,337.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SecretCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019463 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012992 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001110 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000484 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000243 BTC.

SecretCoin Profile

SecretCoin (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SecretCoin is secretcoin.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

SecretCoin Coin Trading

SecretCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SecretCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SecretCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

