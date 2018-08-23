Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 149,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 87.9% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 150,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

