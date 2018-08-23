Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 40,100 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 29.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 28.8% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,454,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,907 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4,167.0% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 583,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 569,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Nomura raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

TSM opened at $40.90 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $233.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

