Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 12,412 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 123,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in MAXIMUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MAXIMUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. First Analysis upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $61,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $480,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $72.71.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $597.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.91 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

MAXIMUS announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

