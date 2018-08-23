Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 8,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.94.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.