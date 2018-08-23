Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 85.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,619.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George John Damiris sold 51,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $4,176,366.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,668.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $566,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,102.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HFC. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

HFC stock opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

