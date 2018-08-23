Sei Investments Co. Buys 316,976 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 316,976 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Kimco Realty worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $90,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at $871,803.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KIM stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 475 U.S. shopping centers comprising 81 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

