Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in WEX Inc (WEX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,581 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in WEX were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at $428,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at $2,060,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in WEX by 1,603.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 96,200 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 18.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 868,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,424,000 after buying an additional 137,732 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at about $371,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on WEX to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEX from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

NYSE WEX opened at $186.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. WEX Inc has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $198.82.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $370.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.21 million. WEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 14.61%. WEX’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $820,587.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.05, for a total value of $782,099.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,565.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $3,461,862. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

