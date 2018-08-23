SEI Investments Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 22nd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.58 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 95.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 109,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 676.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 61.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $88,144.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $1,478,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,744. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

