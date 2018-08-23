Selfkey One Day Volume Hits $967,135.00 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Selfkey has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gatecoin, RightBTC and Tidex. Selfkey has a total market cap of $13.60 million and approximately $967,135.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00261618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00148095 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00031864 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,461,491 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gatecoin, IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, Tidex and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

