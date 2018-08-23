Senomyx (SNMX) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.23

Media headlines about Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Senomyx earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.7975646536238 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ SNMX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 40,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,267. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.35. Senomyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter. Senomyx had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 9.11%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Senomyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Senomyx Company Profile

Senomyx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes flavor ingredients and natural high intensity sweeteners primarily for the packaged food, beverage, and ingredient supply industries in the United States. The company develops and/or commercializes sweet, savory and salt flavor ingredients, bitter blockers and cooling agents.

