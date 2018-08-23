ServiceNow Inc (NOW) CFO Sells $5,493,466.93 in Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 30,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $5,493,466.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,573,321.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.13. 41,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.38, a P/E/G ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $108.84 and a 12 month high of $194.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.68 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 66.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.12.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. It offers customer and facilities service management, orchestration core, service mapping, cloud and portfolio management, edge encryption, performance analytics, service portal designer, visual task boards, and configuration management database.

