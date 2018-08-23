SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $79.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $82.71.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

