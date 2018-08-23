SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (FRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1,118.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,382 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,397 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 76,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 47,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Shares of FRC opened at $105.89 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $84.56 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $744.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.03 million. equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

