ShadowCash (SDC) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ShadowCash (CURRENCY:SDC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, ShadowCash has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One ShadowCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShadowCash has a market capitalization of $443,159.00 and $0.00 worth of ShadowCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash Coin Profile

ShadowCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2014. ShadowCash’s total supply is 6,695,133 coins. ShadowCash’s official Twitter account is @SDCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ShadowCash is shadowproject.io. The official message board for ShadowCash is talk.shadowproject.io. The Reddit community for ShadowCash is /r/shadowcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Specification – Block Time: 60 seconds – Difficulty Re-target: every block – Nominal Stake Interest: 2% annually – Min Transaction Fee: 0.0001 SDC – Confirmations: 10 – Maturity: 500 – Min Stake Age: 8 hours – no max age – P2P Port: 51737 – RPC Port: 51736 “

ShadowCash Coin Trading

ShadowCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShadowCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShadowCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShadowCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

