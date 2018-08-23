Sharps Compliance (SMED) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sharps Compliance earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.9320133997267 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.28. 14,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,750. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Sharps Compliance had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 million. research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

