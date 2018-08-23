Shaun Anthony Drake Sells 20,000 Shares of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PG) Stock

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) insider Shaun Anthony Drake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$39,200.00.

Shares of TSE PG traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,134. Premier Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.88 and a 1-year high of C$4.13.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Scotiabank set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.15.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

