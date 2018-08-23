Shefa Yamim ATM (SEFA) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from VSA Capital

Shefa Yamim ATM (LON:SEFA)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by investment analysts at VSA Capital in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of LON SEFA opened at GBX 100 ($1.28) on Thursday.

Shefa Yamim ATM Company Profile

Shefa Yamim (A.T.M.) Ltd. operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for sapphires, rubies, carmel sapphires, hibonites and large natural moissanite crystals, and diamonds, as well as gold deposits. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mt Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

