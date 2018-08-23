SI Financial Group, Inc. (SIFI) Position Reduced by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.00% of SI Financial Group worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SI Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in SI Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in SI Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in SI Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SI Financial Group by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

SI Financial Group stock remained flat at $$13.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 43 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $167.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.28. SI Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

SI Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter. SI Financial Group had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd.

In other SI Financial Group news, insider Rheo A. Brouillard sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $84,745.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI Financial Group Company Profile

SI Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, such as checking accounts; and interest-bearing accounts, including NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

