Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post $174.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.60 million and the highest is $175.00 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $115.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $700.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $698.00 million to $703.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $741.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $741.00 million to $742.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Russell William Teubner sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $62,408.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 184.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 77.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 134,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.16. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.