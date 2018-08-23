Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.77. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $74.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 117.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 125,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter worth $3,333,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 287.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 188.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter worth $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

