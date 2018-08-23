Sixt (SIX2) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX2. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($111.36) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($127.27) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €127.00 ($144.32) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €107.14 ($121.75).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €114.03 ($129.57) on Wednesday. Sixt has a one year low of €47.22 ($53.66) and a one year high of €92.45 ($105.06).

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

