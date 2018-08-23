Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 400.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 733,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,936,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $205.00 price target on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.75.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $6,441,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Irwin M. Shur sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $2,188,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,336 shares of company stock worth $22,597,905 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on stock opened at $177.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $140.83 and a twelve month high of $185.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $954.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.04 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.