Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock (SNGX) Trading Up 7.2%

Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares were up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 724,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the average daily volume of 154,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNGX shares. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 120.14% and a negative return on equity of 176.04%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. equities analysts anticipate that Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

