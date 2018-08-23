Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Directv (DTV) Stock Price

News headlines about Directv (NASDAQ:DTV) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Directv earned a news sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the satellite television provider an impact score of 45.0646214122609 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

DTV traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.85. 46,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,452. Directv has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

Get Directv alerts:

Directv Company Profile

DIRECTV is a provider of digital television entertainment in the United States and Latin America. The Company operates two direct-to-home (DTH) business units: DIRECTV U.S. and DIRECTV Latin America, which are engaged in acquiring, promoting, selling and distributing digital entertainment programming primarily through satellite to residential and commercial subscribers.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Directv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.