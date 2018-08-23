Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock (KF) Stock Price

News stories about Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock (NYSE:KF) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock earned a daily sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.8044756193198 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

KF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.03. 1,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371. Korea Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $44.64.

In related news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $121,555.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,018. 59.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

