Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Share Price

Headlines about ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ARC Document Solutions earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.9835205971886 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE:ARC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,665. The company has a market capitalization of $144.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 2.18. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.94 million. ARC Document Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. equities analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 175 offsite service centers, which offers managed print service customers with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads.

