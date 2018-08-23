Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect California Water Service Group (CWT) Share Price

News headlines about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. California Water Service Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.721570448055 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWT. Zacks Investment Research cut California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.61.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $172.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.