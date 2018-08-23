Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Stock Price

Media headlines about Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Iconix Brand Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the brand management company an impact score of 47.7205431702601 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ICON stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.39. 754,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,190. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.94. Iconix Brand Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The brand management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $50.21 million during the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 281.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICON. Zacks Investment Research cut Iconix Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Iconix Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Iconix Brand Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

