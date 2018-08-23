Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Boxlight (BOXL) Stock Price

Media coverage about Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Boxlight earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7648900093137 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Taglich Brothers set a $9.00 target price on shares of Boxlight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.66. 56,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,566. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 million. analysts predict that Boxlight will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

