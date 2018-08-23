Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PACCAR (PCAR) Share Price

Headlines about PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PACCAR earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1383120103747 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of PCAR opened at $67.77 on Thursday. PACCAR has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

PACCAR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Macquarie upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

In other news, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $370,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,538.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $216,643.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,560.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,634 shares of company stock valued at $625,510. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

