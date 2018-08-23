Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Price

Media coverage about Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Palo Alto Networks earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the network technology company an impact score of 46.2414702656466 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:PANW opened at $215.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -126.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.79. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $126.82 and a 52 week high of $219.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $567.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.79 million. research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.53.

In related news, President Mark Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total transaction of $5,983,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,591,073.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 33,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.20 per share, with a total value of $6,624,396.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,307,149 and have sold 242,195 shares valued at $49,347,901. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

