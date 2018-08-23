Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PolyOne (POL) Share Price

Headlines about PolyOne (NYSE:POL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PolyOne earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 48.3676324126224 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

POL opened at $43.30 on Thursday. PolyOne has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. PolyOne had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $914.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

In other PolyOne news, CEO Robert M. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $872,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Howard Powell sold 4,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $173,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,858 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

