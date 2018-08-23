Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PowerSecure International (POWR) Share Price

News stories about PowerSecure International (NYSE:POWR) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PowerSecure International earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 45.6853785900783 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

POWR remained flat at $$18.76 during trading on Thursday. PowerSecure International has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

Get PowerSecure International alerts:

About PowerSecure International

PowerSecure International, Inc is a provider of products and services to electric utilities and to their commercial, institutional and industrial customers. The Company operates through four segments: Distributed Generation, Solar Energy, Utility Infrastructure and Energy Efficiency. Its Distributed Generation segment manufactures, installs and operates electric generation equipment on site at a facility where the power is used, including commercial, institutional and industrial operations.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSecure International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSecure International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.